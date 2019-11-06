Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 1,580 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,438,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,354,963,000 after acquiring an additional 271,094 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,072,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $609,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,784 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,618,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $541,070,000 after acquiring an additional 51,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,599,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $388,738,000 after acquiring an additional 105,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,210,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,648,000 after acquiring an additional 155,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 21,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.59, for a total value of $3,220,875.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,865,654.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip T. Ruegger III bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $147.49 per share, with a total value of $103,243.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,167 shares of company stock valued at $5,454,246. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRV. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Travelers Companies to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.93.

Shares of TRV stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,027. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.80. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $111.08 and a 52 week high of $155.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.92). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.69%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

