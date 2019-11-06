Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Given New $11.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s current price.

SWIR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut shares of Sierra Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

SWIR stock traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.02. The stock had a trading volume of 131,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.56 million, a PE ratio of 68.92 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.76. Sierra Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $174.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.16 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIR. FMR LLC increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 297,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at about $393,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 2,441.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,521 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 15,871 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 41.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

