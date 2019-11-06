Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) had its price target hoisted by SunTrust Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SSTK. ValuEngine downgraded Shutterstock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shutterstock stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,840. Shutterstock has a fifty-two week low of $31.77 and a fifty-two week high of $50.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.21.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.27. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $159.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 100.0% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 2,525.0% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 3.9% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

