Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shop Apotheke Europe NV (ETR:SAE) traded up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €37.95 ($44.13) and last traded at €37.90 ($44.07), 5,182 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at €37.50 ($43.60).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €47.83 ($55.62).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of €36.07 and a 200-day moving average of €34.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.83 million and a PE ratio of -11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

