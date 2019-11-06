Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up about 2.1% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 10,335.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 910,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $417,367,000 after acquiring an additional 901,977 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,534,464,000 after purchasing an additional 90,828 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 465,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,425,000 after purchasing an additional 81,536 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 245.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 101,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,638,000 after purchasing an additional 72,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,583,000 after purchasing an additional 69,322 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $10.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $575.24. 522,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,883. The stock has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. Sherwin-Williams Co has a twelve month low of $365.20 and a twelve month high of $589.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $557.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $497.49.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.10, for a total value of $2,422,925.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,548.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. ValuEngine cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $606.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $589.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $604.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $587.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $579.59.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

