Shake Shack Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 20,887 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,208% compared to the average volume of 1,597 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Shake Shack to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.91.

NYSE SHAK opened at $66.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $40.67 and a 1-year high of $105.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.83 and a 200-day moving average of $78.93. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.13, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.24.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $157.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $6,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,342,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,906 shares of company stock worth $23,449,516 over the last 90 days. 21.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 1.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter worth approximately $7,169,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at $58,021,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at $271,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

