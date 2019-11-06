SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.02

SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.02 and traded as low as $0.93. SGOCO Group shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 200 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SGOCO Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) by 199.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,574 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SGOCO Group worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGOCO Group, Ltd. engages in the product design, distribution, and brand development in the display and computer product market in Mainland China and Hongkong. The company also provides energy saving products and services. Its products include LCD/LED monitors; all-in-one and part-in-one computers; virtual reality technology and devices; and phase change material thermal energy storage products.

