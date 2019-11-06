Sfmg LLC Sells 758 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sfmg LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,521 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.5% of Sfmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 112,944 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 108,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $21,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 72,299 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,309,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,561 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL stock opened at $257.13 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $258.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1,136.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.71.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group set a $285.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apple from $289.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.51.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $2,915,904.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,531,958.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $54,668,037.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 428,264 shares of company stock valued at $90,909,405 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.