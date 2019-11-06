Sequential Brands Group (SQBG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.16). Sequential Brands Group had a negative net margin of 92.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $26.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.04 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:SQBG opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. Sequential Brands Group has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $2.28. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 million, a PE ratio of 1.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50.

In other news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem sold 685,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total value of $246,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sequential Brands Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

About Sequential Brands Group

Sequential Brands Group, Inc owns a portfolio of consumer brands in the home, active, and fashion categories in the United States and internationally. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, home goods, food, wine, and media related assets, such as magazines, books, and other print and digital content.

