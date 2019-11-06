Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) Trading 8.1% Higher

Shares of Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:SQBG) traded up 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.40, 101,108 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 74% from the average session volume of 381,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sequential Brands Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $24.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.73.

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.16). Sequential Brands Group had a negative net margin of 92.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $26.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.04 million.

In other news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem sold 685,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total value of $246,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sequential Brands Group by 15.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,497,106 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 200,453 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in shares of Sequential Brands Group by 320.0% in the second quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 210,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Sequential Brands Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 9,575,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after buying an additional 548,562 shares during the period. 37.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sequential Brands Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SQBG)

Sequential Brands Group, Inc owns a portfolio of consumer brands in the home, active, and fashion categories in the United States and internationally. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, home goods, food, wine, and media related assets, such as magazines, books, and other print and digital content.

