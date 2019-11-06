Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Senvest Capital Inc (TSE:SEC) dropped 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$157.01 and last traded at C$157.01, approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 905 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$159.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.01. The firm has a market cap of $444.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$163.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$176.76.

Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C($21.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$9.78 million for the quarter.

Senvest Capital Inc, through its subsidiaries, holds investments in equity and real estate holdings primarily in the United States. The company invests in derivative financial instruments consisting primarily of warrants and options to purchase or sell equity indices and currencies, equity swaps, foreign currency forward contracts, and foreign currency futures contracts; and private entities whose shares/units do not trade in an active market.

