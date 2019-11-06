Sentient Coin (SEN) Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. During the last week, Sentient Coin has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sentient Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Ethfinex and IDEX. Sentient Coin has a market cap of $940,713.00 and $37,141.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00041058 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.60 or 0.00796015 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00205516 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005653 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002602 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00065492 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003522 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sentient Coin Profile

Sentient Coin (SEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,752,040,945 coins and its circulating supply is 1,342,040,946 coins. Sentient Coin’s official website is consensus.ai. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentient Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentient Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

