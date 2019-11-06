Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Sets New 1-Year High at $52.36

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.36 and last traded at $52.33, with a volume of 8502 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.58.

A number of research firms recently commented on ST. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Compass Point lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cross Research lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $53.00 price target on shares of Sensata Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.48.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $849.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.24 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles Peffer sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $756,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Beringhause sold 26,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $1,341,099.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,955 shares of company stock worth $2,686,869 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.