Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 121,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $6,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,502,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,608,000 after acquiring an additional 81,778 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,424,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,822,000 after acquiring an additional 217,835 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 993,341 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,674,000 after acquiring an additional 186,944 shares in the last quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 866,833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,475,000 after acquiring an additional 54,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 821,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sensata Technologies news, SVP Paul Chawla sold 9,006 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $470,293.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 2,666 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $119,196.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,955 shares of company stock worth $2,686,869 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ST shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.48.

ST opened at $53.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 52 week low of $40.78 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $849.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

