Semafo (TSE:SMF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by National Bank Financial

Semafo (TSE:SMF) was upgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$7.50 target price on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 113.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Semafo from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Semafo in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Desjardins lowered Semafo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Semafo from C$5.80 to C$6.30 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Sprott Securities upgraded Semafo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.80 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semafo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.21.

Shares of Semafo stock traded down C$0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,868,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,360. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.55. Semafo has a 52 week low of C$2.23 and a 52 week high of C$5.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99.

Semafo (TSE:SMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The mining company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$180.57 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Semafo will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Semafo Company Profile

SEMAFO Inc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in West Africa. The company operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the Siou deposit. It also holds a 90% interest in the Boungou project. The company was formerly known as West Africa Mining Exploration Corporation Inc and changed its name to SEMAFO Inc in May 1997.

