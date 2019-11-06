Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $159.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.80 million.

Shares of SIC traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.70. The company had a trading volume of 74,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,749. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average of $11.78. Select Interior Concepts has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $14.73.

Get Select Interior Concepts alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Adam D. Wyden acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $33,870.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

There is no company description available for Select Interior Concepts Inc

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Select Interior Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Interior Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.