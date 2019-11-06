Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.52

Shares of Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.52 and traded as high as $4.73. Seeing Machines shares last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 22,367,892 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.78. The company has a market cap of $156.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91.

In other Seeing Machines news, insider Les Carmichael purchased 374,159 shares of Seeing Machines stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £14,966.36 ($19,556.20).

Seeing Machines Limited develops computer vision related technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers Guardian, which detects driver fatigue incidents and prevents those events; and FOVIO driver monitoring systems. The company serves automotive, commercial fleet, aviation, rail, and off-road markets.

