Security National Trust Co. Sells 50 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Security National Trust Co. trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 16,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 22,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.6% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 16,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $278,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.74, for a total transaction of $893,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.02, for a total value of $45,702.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $465.00 to $543.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $567.00 target price on BlackRock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on BlackRock from $545.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.10.

BlackRock stock traded up $6.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $489.31. 528,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,223. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.79 and a 52 week high of $487.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $445.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.66.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.20. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 29.31%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.52 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.54 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.