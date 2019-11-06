Security National Trust Co. Sells 3,615 Shares of Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT)

Security National Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,331 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,615 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 20,223 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 465,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after acquiring an additional 55,549 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 230,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 78,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 17.1% in the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 16,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FULT. BidaskClub raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.57. 27,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.39. Fulton Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $221.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.21 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Corp will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.07%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

