Security National Trust Co. Purchases 575 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 784.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,545,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918,508 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,133,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,231 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,819,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,616,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,433 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,286,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,986,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,346,000 after acquiring an additional 933,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

MET traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $48.42. 238,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,191,465. Metlife Inc has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $51.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.33. The company has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.13). Metlife had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $16.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MET. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Metlife from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Metlife from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Metlife from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.51.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

