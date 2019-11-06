Security National Trust Co. Has $3.96 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Security National Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Security National Trust Co. owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $682,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 71.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period.

IJT traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $184.49. 11,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,341. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $151.27 and a 52 week high of $188.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

