Security National Trust Co. Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Security National Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.5% of Security National Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 17,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,009. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.64 and a 200-day moving average of $179.11. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $140.49 and a 12 month high of $185.23.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

