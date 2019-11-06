SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (SSW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $275.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.26 million. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 40.70%. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SEASPAN CORP/SH SH to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SSW stock opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has a 12-month low of $7.35 and a 12-month high of $11.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

SSW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH Company Profile

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

