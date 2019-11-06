Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 307,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 263,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, H2O AM LLP raised its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. H2O AM LLP now owns 218,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 29,742 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TheStreet raised TRI Pointe Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. B. Riley set a $18.00 price objective on TRI Pointe Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

NYSE TPH traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $15.41. 10,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,095,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.67. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $746.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

