Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Saia by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Saia by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 46,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Saia by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Saia by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Saia by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $1,482,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,891.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Holland sold 1,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total value of $90,201.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Saia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Seaport Global Securities set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Saia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Saia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.58.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.10. 398,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.11. Saia Inc has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.60.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.03). Saia had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $468.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Saia Inc will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

