Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMA. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Comerica by 88.5% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Comerica in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Comerica by 170.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 2,495 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $166,316.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Comerica stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.36. 297,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,125. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.54 and a twelve month high of $88.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.73.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.10 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 32.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 37.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Comerica from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Comerica from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Comerica to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Comerica from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

