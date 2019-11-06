Sciencast Management LP Invests $311,000 in InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in InterDigital Wireless by 0.7% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in InterDigital Wireless by 4.8% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,626 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in InterDigital Wireless by 0.9% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 32,220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in InterDigital Wireless during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in InterDigital Wireless by 6,828.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Get InterDigital Wireless alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded InterDigital Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded InterDigital Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

IDCC stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.68. 252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,160. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.93 and its 200 day moving average is $59.67. InterDigital Wireless Inc has a 12-month low of $47.02 and a 12-month high of $77.88. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.27. InterDigital Wireless had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $72.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that InterDigital Wireless Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. InterDigital Wireless’s payout ratio is currently 77.35%.

About InterDigital Wireless

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.