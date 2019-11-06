Sciencast Management LP Invests $285,000 in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,579 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dell during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Dell by 379.7% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Dell by 62.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Evercore ISI set a $63.00 price target on shares of Dell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Dell from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dell from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dell from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Dell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.76.

In related news, insider Howard D. Elias sold 7,702 shares of Dell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $359,991.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Marius Haas sold 167,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $9,104,778.25. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,999,602 shares of company stock worth $206,410,194. 49.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DELL traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,652. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.26. Dell Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $70.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.69. Dell had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 136.69%. The company had revenue of $23.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.32 billion. Dell’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Company Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

