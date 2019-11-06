Sciencast Management LP Has $338,000 Stock Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Sciencast Management LP decreased its stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,371 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in ServiceNow by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in ServiceNow by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.10.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $410,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.36, for a total transaction of $105,410.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,793,505.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 86,414 shares of company stock valued at $22,704,540 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $240.37. 268,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,469,354. The company’s 50-day moving average is $254.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.91. ServiceNow Inc has a one year low of $147.63 and a one year high of $303.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,201.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.28.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.81. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $885.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

