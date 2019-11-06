Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.40 million. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:SWM traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.11. 293,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,220. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $45.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.52.

Several analysts have issued reports on SWM shares. ValuEngine upgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti started coverage on Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

