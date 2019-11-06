Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,266 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $7,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 266.1% in the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 493.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,681.6% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter.

SCHH opened at $46.77 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $36.73 and a 12-month high of $48.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.68.

