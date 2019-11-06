Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.42

Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.42 and last traded at $33.38, with a volume of 42964 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.18.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 33,233.3% in the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 970.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 21,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

