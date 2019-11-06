Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Sells 983 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 34,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 24,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in Bank of America by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 25,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Societe Generale cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.59.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $203,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $63,258.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,104 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.80. 2,497,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,799,572. The company has a market capitalization of $296.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.62. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $33.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $22.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.