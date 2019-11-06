Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Invests $217,000 in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $606.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $589.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.59.

NYSE:SHW traded up $9.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $574.28. The company had a trading volume of 35,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,471. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $557.44 and a 200 day moving average of $497.49. The company has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1 year low of $365.20 and a 1 year high of $589.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.10, for a total transaction of $2,422,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,548.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

