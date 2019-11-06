Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Has $2.91 Million Position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. MCCORMICK & CO /SH makes up about 1.4% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the third quarter worth $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 40.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 72.9% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 277.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.86.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,867. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.13. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12 month low of $119.00 and a 12 month high of $171.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.78.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.88%.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, insider Malcolm Swift sold 27,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.28, for a total value of $4,604,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,470,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $423,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,974.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,902 shares of company stock valued at $6,725,405. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

