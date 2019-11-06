Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Buys 50 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,880 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,214,155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,638,355,000 after purchasing an additional 275,250 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Boeing by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,740,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $13,009,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,364 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,406,056,000 after purchasing an additional 264,410 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its position in Boeing by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,669,091 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,163,856,000 after acquiring an additional 298,466 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Boeing by 36,928.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,235,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $623,555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218,711 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA traded down $3.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $354.47. 197,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,245,738. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $292.47 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $364.59 and a 200-day moving average of $358.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $353.00 price target (down from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday. Buckingham Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $365.00 price target (down from $395.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $445.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.30.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

