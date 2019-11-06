Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) SVP Peter B. Saba Sells 9,333 Shares

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) SVP Peter B. Saba sold 9,333 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $206,632.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,872.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.46. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.68 and a 52-week high of $28.90.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $547.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.24 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCHN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Sunday, September 22nd. Finally, Macquarie set a $23.00 price target on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schnitzer Steel Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,769,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,027,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,898,000 after purchasing an additional 185,390 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 5,111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 155,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 152,075 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 142,949 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 500,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,105,000 after purchasing an additional 124,248 shares during the period. 86.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

