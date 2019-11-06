Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €7.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Monday, September 9th. Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($9.07) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.30 ($8.49) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a sell rating and issued a price target on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €8.38 ($9.75).

Shares of FRA:SHA traded up €0.34 ($0.40) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €9.34 ($10.86). The stock had a trading volume of 2,731,012 shares. Schaeffler has a one year low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a one year high of €16.74 ($19.47). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €7.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is €6.92.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

