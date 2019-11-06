SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $253.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SBA Communications delivered solid third-quarter 2019 results, wherein both the bottom line and the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is a preferred partner for wireless service providers, offering its customers in-depth management experience. As it continues to expand its tower portfolio, it is extending business into select international markets with high-growth characteristics. It remains optimistic about the growth opportunities of its wireless networks across the globe. However, it is susceptible to earnings volatility due to the consolidation among telecom service providers. Tower operations in emerging markets are also not as profitable as that in the mature domestic market. Development of satellite-delivered radio and video services will likely weigh on the need for tower-based broadcast transmission.”

SBAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered SBA Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub lowered SBA Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered SBA Communications from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on SBA Communications to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $244.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $228.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $242.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.64. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $155.19 and a 52-week high of $270.42.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($1.78). The firm had revenue of $486.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.48 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.47%.

In other SBA Communications news, SVP Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $5,396,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,829 shares in the company, valued at $4,653,369. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 54,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.07, for a total value of $14,585,956.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,472,180.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,529 shares of company stock valued at $26,257,774. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 65.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 103.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

