Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Price Target Increased to $11.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from $10.00 to $11.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SSL. ValuEngine raised Sasol from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sasol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup upgraded Sasol from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. CIBC upgraded Sasol from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.25 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Sasol from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sasol has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.92.
Shares of NYSE SSL traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.36. The stock had a trading volume of 9,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,660. Sasol has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.84.
About Sasol
Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.
Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.