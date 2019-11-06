Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Price Target Increased to $11.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from $10.00 to $11.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SSL. ValuEngine raised Sasol from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sasol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup upgraded Sasol from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. CIBC upgraded Sasol from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.25 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Sasol from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sasol has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.92.

Shares of NYSE SSL traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.36. The stock had a trading volume of 9,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,660. Sasol has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.84.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSL. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sasol by 1,145.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Sasol by 201.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Sasol during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Sasol by 750.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sasol by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

