SAP’s (SAP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

SAP (NYSE:SAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $140.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.80% from the stock’s current price.

SAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Independent Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank cut SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. SAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.24.

NYSE SAP traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $134.88. The company had a trading volume of 22,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,914. SAP has a 52 week low of $94.81 and a 52 week high of $140.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.12.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. SAP had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SAP will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in SAP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in SAP by 241.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SAP by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in SAP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

