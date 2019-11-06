Sandy Spring Bank Sells 28,322 Shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its stake in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,322 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in HD Supply by 309.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of HD Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HD Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of HD Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HD Supply news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $23,130,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HDS. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of HD Supply to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America set a $51.00 price objective on shares of HD Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.82.

NASDAQ HDS traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,306. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $47.13. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.33 and its 200-day moving average is $40.46.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 44.51%. HD Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

