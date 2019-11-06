Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 2,332 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $570,000.

IWM traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.37. The stock had a trading volume of 396,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,334,922. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $125.81 and a twelve month high of $161.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

