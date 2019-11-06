Sandy Spring Bank Has $3.10 Million Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 27,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.91. The company had a trading volume of 35,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,079. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.54. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $89.01 and a one year high of $116.25.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

