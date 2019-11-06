Sandy Spring Bank Grows Stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank owned about 0.25% of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBDO. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 27.1% in the third quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 254,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after buying an additional 54,345 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 66.5% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 29.0% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 18,925 shares during the last quarter.

IBDO traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.51. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,047. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.36.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.