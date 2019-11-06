Sandy Spring Bank Cuts Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 0.9% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 682,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Booking by 45.2% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,177,000 after acquiring an additional 201,869 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Booking by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 648,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,215,342,000 after acquiring an additional 12,951 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 197,303.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 596,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,616,000 after acquiring an additional 595,855 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in Booking by 51.0% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 357,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,893,000 after acquiring an additional 120,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $18.12 on Wednesday, hitting $2,007.31. The company had a trading volume of 7,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,992. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,606.27 and a 52-week high of $2,081.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,007.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1,898.17. The company has a market cap of $86.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $22.80 by $0.79. Booking had a return on equity of 56.70% and a net margin of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $20.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,100.00 target price (down previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,300.00 target price (up previously from $2,160.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,087.41.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

