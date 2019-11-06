Samuel R. Allen Sells 114,253 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Chairman Samuel R. Allen sold 114,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.30, for a total value of $20,371,309.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 423,497 shares in the company, valued at $75,509,515.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

DE stock opened at $178.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.83 and a 200-day moving average of $159.80. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $132.68 and a 12-month high of $179.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.09). Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $178.00 price objective on Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Stephens initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $197.00 target price (up previously from $176.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $180.00 target price on Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.21.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.