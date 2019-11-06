Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $4.40 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) – KeyCorp reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Saia in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will earn $4.40 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.70. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Saia’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Get Saia alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SAIA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Saia from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank set a $80.00 target price on Saia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Seaport Global Securities set a $100.00 target price on Saia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

SAIA opened at $96.10 on Monday. Saia has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.60.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.03). Saia had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $468.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director John J. Holland sold 1,027 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total transaction of $90,201.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 16,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $1,482,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,551 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,891.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.