SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Credit Suisse Group

SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SAFRY. Zacks Investment Research cut SAFRAN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SAFRAN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SAFRAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get SAFRAN/ADR alerts:

SAFRY stock opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.88. SAFRAN/ADR has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $40.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.99 and its 200-day moving average is $36.56.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Featured Story: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for SAFRAN/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAFRAN/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.