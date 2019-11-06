SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAFRY. ValuEngine cut shares of SAFRAN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nord/LB upgraded shares of SAFRAN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of SAFRAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SAFRAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SAFRAN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of SAFRAN/ADR stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.45. 73,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,509. SAFRAN/ADR has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $40.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.56. The company has a market capitalization of $69.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

